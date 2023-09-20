Watch Now
Fighting Childhood Cancer One Post at a Time: Northwestern Mutual Kicks Off #LemonTopChallenge

This September, in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Northwestern Mutual is reigniting its #LemonTopChallenge on social media.
Posted at 7:45 AM, Sep 20, 2023
Not only does childhood cancer impact patients and families physically and emotionally, but financially as well. That’s why Northwestern Mutual has committed to accelerating the search for better treatments and cures for childhood cancer while supporting families undergoing treatment and survivors suffering from late effects. 

This September, in honor of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Northwestern Mutual is reigniting its #LemonTopChallenge on social media. They will donate $10 to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for every photo or video posted on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, or LinkedIn. It has to feature someone balancing a lemon on their head!

Northwestern Mutual is donating up to $500,000. The funds will support advanced research to help families and survivors of childhood cancer experience better quality of life outcomes. 

For more information, visit NorthwesternMutual.com.

