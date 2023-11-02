Fidelity Study: The Unique Financial Factors Women Need to Consider

Coming on the heels of a summer where women across the country showcased their buying power, new research from Fidelity Investments® reveals women are tapping into their financial strengths and making smart money moves to gain ground with their finances. In fact, women tend to be role models for healthy money behaviors, with more than half (51%) who invest in the market choosing to stay the course on investments during market dips.

There’s still more work to be done, however, especially to overcome three unique factors impacting women’s finances, including:



Caregiving : Almost 1-in-4 women caregivers currently report not saving as much for retirement due to caregiving responsibilities.

: Almost 1-in-4 women caregivers currently report not saving as much for retirement due to caregiving responsibilities. Extended retirement years : On average, women live six years longer than men. However, nearly 6-in-10 women don’t think they’re on track with their retirement savings.

: On average, women live six years longer than men. However, nearly 6-in-10 women don’t think they’re on track with their retirement savings. Health care costs: On average, women will need $165,000 for health care expenses during retirement, but half of women anticipate needing $150,000 or less.

Lorna Kapusta, head of women and engagement at Fidelity Investments joins us to discuss the findings of this year’s study, including the factors making financial planning different for women.

