Fidelity Financial Resolutions: Americans Preparing for Unexpected Financial Events in 2025

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Fidelity Investments

Americans are resolving to be different in 2025 – improving their financial lives by conquering their financial goals and looking ahead to a year of ‘living practically.’

According to Fidelity Investments®’ latest New Year’s Financial Resolutions Study, nearly two-thirds of Americans are considering a financial resolution for the year ahead, perhaps motivated by the continued impacts of inflation and high cost-of-living they have felt over the past year. In fact, the study shows nearly 3-in-4 Americans (72%) experienced a financial setback this year, forcing nearly half to dip into emergency savings.

It’s no wonder, then, that unexpected expenses was the top financial concern for the year ahead. The good news, however, is 72% of Americans have a plan for reaching their financial goals and 79% plan to build up their emergency savings – paving the way for a steady and secure 2025.

Leanna Devinney, Vice President & Branch Leader for Fidelity Investments, joins us to discuss the findings of the year's study, including which financial resolution made the top of the list for 2025.

For more information, visit Fidelity.com/MyFinancialWellness.