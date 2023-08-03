Watch Now
Feeding Tampa Bay's Epic Chef Competition Concludes Next Week with a 'Chopped'-Style Showdown

Feeding Tampa Bay's Epic Chef competition has one final night! On Monday, August 7, two celebrated executive chefs will compete 'Chopped'-style with only one being chosen as the winner.
Posted at 8:37 AM, Aug 03, 2023
You can watch it live on Monday, August 7 at 7 p.m. at FeedingTampaBay.org/EpicChef.

Executive Chef Daniel Graves with Feeding Tampa Bay also shows us how to make Tuna Tartine:

Ingredients:

  • Toasted Sourdough Crostini About ¼ inch thick)

Miniature Salad:

  • Pea Shoots
  • Arugula
  • French Green Beans (Julienned)
  • Dijon Mustard Salad Dressing
  • Pickled Shallots
  • Fried Mini Capers
  • Soft Boiled Quail Eggs (Regular eggs may be substituted)
  • Seared Tuna Steak (Approx. 3 oz. shaved thin)
  • Nicoise Olives (Kalamata olives may be substituted
  • Heirloom Baby Tomatoes (Sliced thin, cherry tomatoes may be substituted)

Tips when cooking fresh Tuna Steaks:

  • Pull tuna out of the refrigerator to come down to room temp prior to searing
  • Never let ice touch directly to the flesh of the tuna, as the tuna will bruise
  • Sear Tuna in a shimmering hot saute pan with a little olive oil, sear approximately 45 seconds on each side.
  • Cook to an internal temperature between 125-130 degrees F (If tuna is overcooked it will be dry)
  • After cooking tuna, let it rest on a baking rack for at least 2-3 minutes
