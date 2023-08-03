Feeding Tampa Bay's Epic Chef Competition Concludes Next Week with a 'Chopped'-Style Showdown

Feeding Tampa Bay's Epic Chef competition has one final night! Next week, two celebrated executive chefs will compete 'Chopped'-style with only one being chosen as the winner.
You can watch it live on Monday, August 7 at 7 p.m. at FeedingTampaBay.org/EpicChef.
Executive Chef Daniel Graves with Feeding Tampa Bay also shows us how to make Tuna Tartine:
Ingredients:
- Toasted Sourdough Crostini About ¼ inch thick)
Miniature Salad:
- Pea Shoots
- Arugula
- French Green Beans (Julienned)
- Dijon Mustard Salad Dressing
- Pickled Shallots
- Fried Mini Capers
- Soft Boiled Quail Eggs (Regular eggs may be substituted)
- Seared Tuna Steak (Approx. 3 oz. shaved thin)
- Nicoise Olives (Kalamata olives may be substituted
- Heirloom Baby Tomatoes (Sliced thin, cherry tomatoes may be substituted)
Tips when cooking fresh Tuna Steaks:
- Pull tuna out of the refrigerator to come down to room temp prior to searing
- Never let ice touch directly to the flesh of the tuna, as the tuna will bruise
- Sear Tuna in a shimmering hot saute pan with a little olive oil, sear approximately 45 seconds on each side.
- Cook to an internal temperature between 125-130 degrees F (If tuna is overcooked it will be dry)
- After cooking tuna, let it rest on a baking rack for at least 2-3 minutes