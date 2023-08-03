Feeding Tampa Bay's Epic Chef Competition Concludes Next Week with a 'Chopped'-Style Showdown

Feeding Tampa Bay's Epic Chef competition has one final night! Next week, two celebrated executive chefs will compete 'Chopped'-style with only one being chosen as the winner.

You can watch it live on Monday, August 7 at 7 p.m. at FeedingTampaBay.org/EpicChef.

Executive Chef Daniel Graves with Feeding Tampa Bay also shows us how to make Tuna Tartine:

Ingredients:



Toasted Sourdough Crostini About ¼ inch thick)

Miniature Salad:



Pea Shoots

Arugula

French Green Beans (Julienned)

Dijon Mustard Salad Dressing

Pickled Shallots

Fried Mini Capers

Soft Boiled Quail Eggs (Regular eggs may be substituted)

Seared Tuna Steak (Approx. 3 oz. shaved thin)

Nicoise Olives (Kalamata olives may be substituted

Heirloom Baby Tomatoes (Sliced thin, cherry tomatoes may be substituted)

Tips when cooking fresh Tuna Steaks:

