Feeding Tampa Bay Participating in 9/11 Day Meal Pack

For the first time this year, Feeding Tampa Bay is participating in Meal Pack for 9/11.
Posted at 8:33 AM, Sep 11, 2023
Today, across the country, more than 20,000 volunteers will be packing an estimated six million meals!

This is the first year Tampa Bay will be participating. More than 900 volunteers will pack 270,000 meals, to be distributed through Feeding Tampa Bay programs and partners.

In 2002, the nonprofit “9/11 Day" was created to transform the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 tragedy into a national day of unity and doing good. Today, 9/11 Day has grown to become the nation’s largest annual day of service. More than 30 million people participate each year by volunteering, supporting charities, and performing other good deeds in the spirit of national unity and peace.

