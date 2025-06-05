Feeding Tampa Bay Launches Healthy Meal Series for College Grads: Ramen Edition

As high school graduates prepare to embark on their college journeys, Feeding Tampa Bay is excited to introduce a three-part series focused on creating healthy, budget-friendly meals.

In the first installment, the spotlight is on ramen—a staple meal often regarded for its convenience and affordability. While ramen is a tasty choice, Feeding Tampa Bay emphasizes the importance of elevating it to a healthier option.

They advise skipping the seasoning packets and instead stocking pantries with essential seasonings. Preparing ramen noodles in a flavorful broth, which is frequently available on buy-one-get-one (BOGO) offers, and adding fresh vegetables and protein options can transform this classic dish into a nutritious meal.

Feeding Tampa Bay encourages students to reach out for support if needed, whether through campus pantries or by visiting FeedingTampaBay.org/FindFood to locate food resources nearby.