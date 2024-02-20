Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

February Beauty & Wellness Must Haves with Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss

We can all use a little TLC this time of year. Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us with some winter beauty and wellness must-haves.
Posted at 8:18 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 08:18:16-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares February Beauty & Wellness Must Haves.

Charlotte’s Magic Cream is the award-winning, refillable instant turnaround moisturizer for hydrated, glowing, plumper-looking skin. Engrave for the perfect gift!

Garnier Waterproof Micellar Cleansing Water is America’s #1 Micellar Water, with one sold every two seconds.

Created with only 9 hardworking ingredients, Head & Shoulders BARE goes deep to the source to fight against dandruff with its two different formulas – BARE Pure Clean for oily hair and scalp, and BARE Soothing Hydration for dry hair and scalp.

The new Secret Whole Body Deodorant is aluminum free and provides clinically proven odor protection for up to 72-hours. It’s available in three forms - spray, stick and cream - and two scents, such as Peach & Vanilla Blossom.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com