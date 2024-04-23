Watch Now
Fashion Funds a Cure, Benefiting the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, Happening This Weekend

Posted at 8:21 AM, Apr 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-23 08:21:57-04

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is having its signature event this weekend -- Fashion Funds a Cure.

For almost two decades, Fashion Funds the Cure has been delighting audiences and giving children battling cancer the experience of a lifetime on the runway while raising critical funds and awareness for pediatric cancer research.

This event shares the story of local children battling cancer and weaves their dreams for the future into a high-fashion, upscale event.

For more information, visit NationalPCF.org.

