Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Fantastic gift ideas to help make your shopping a little easier

Lifestlye Expert Carmen Ordonez shares her picks
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Viva Media

The holidays are in full swing and finding the perfect gift can be a challenge. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Joining us this morning is lifestyle expert Carmen Ordonez, with some fantastic gift ideas to help make your shopping a little easier.

Featured products:

Purchase OLAY Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer and OLAY Super Serum
for $55 at retailers near your to earn $10 back at olay.com/uplaterebate [olay.com].

Athleta
Athleta.com

Joby SeaPal
Joby.com

Thera Tri-Lite
Therasage.com

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com