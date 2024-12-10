Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Viva Media

The holidays are in full swing and finding the perfect gift can be a challenge. But don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Joining us this morning is lifestyle expert Carmen Ordonez, with some fantastic gift ideas to help make your shopping a little easier.

Featured products:

Purchase OLAY Micro-Sculpting Cream Moisturizer and OLAY Super Serum

for $55 at retailers near your to earn $10 back at olay.com/uplaterebate [olay.com].

Athleta

Athleta.com

Joby SeaPal

Joby.com

Thera Tri-Lite

Therasage.com

