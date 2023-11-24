Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Famous Tate Appliances and Bedding Centers

Supports the Salvation Army Angel Tree
Posted at 3:41 PM, Nov 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-24 15:41:13-05

With 11 Convenient Locations in the Tampa Bay area (great for wish list pick ups and drop offs!) , Famous Tate Appliances and Bedding Centers are a proud sponsor of the Salvation Army Angel Trees.

Locally owned & operated since 1954, Famous Tate has Black Friday appliance & mattress savings all weekend on top brands, plus bonus rebates!

Locations in North Tampa, South Tampa, Brandon, Lakeland, Winter Haven, Oldsmar, Wesley Chapel, Port Richey, Spring Hill ,Clearwater/Largo & Lutz

For more information visit famoustate.com

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

