Fairgrounds St. Pete Debuting 'Art After Dark' This Friday

Tampa Bay’s premier immersive indoor art and technology museum is unveiling new artwork created by local artist Paul LeRoy Gheres. It will be located in the museum’s FLORIDARAMA installation.

Gheres' work invites guests to peer through holes in a mysterious wooden door where you'll find an elaborate and glittering display portraying Andy Warhol’s trip to Miami, Florida to save art deco. The scene encased in the ever-recognizable Brillo Box mimics the historic photo of Warhol in front of what is now known as the Versace Mansion.

It will be all be unveiled during Fairgrounds St. Pete's inaugural "Art After Dark Event," happening this Friday, July 21.

The new monthly event will take place on the third Friday of each month and offer visitors an opportunity to mix and mingle while enjoying immersive art, live music, and drink specials.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Fairgrounds.art.