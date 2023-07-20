Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Fairgrounds St. Pete Debuting 'Art After Dark' This Friday

Fairgrounds St. Pete is debuting its new monthly event series, Art After Dark this Friday, July 21. Mix and mingle and enjoy immersive art, live music, and drink specials in an artist-made world.
Posted at 8:27 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 08:27:30-04

Step into Fairgrounds St. Pete’s artist-made world—and experience it in a brand new light!

Tampa Bay’s premier immersive indoor art and technology museum is unveiling new artwork created by local artist Paul LeRoy Gheres. It will be located in the museum’s FLORIDARAMA installation.

Gheres' work invites guests to peer through holes in a mysterious wooden door where you'll find an elaborate and glittering display portraying Andy Warhol’s trip to Miami, Florida to save art deco. The scene encased in the ever-recognizable Brillo Box mimics the historic photo of Warhol in front of what is now known as the Versace Mansion.

It will be all be unveiled during Fairgrounds St. Pete's inaugural "Art After Dark Event," happening this Friday, July 21.

The new monthly event will take place on the third Friday of each month and offer visitors an opportunity to mix and mingle while enjoying immersive art, live music, and drink specials.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit Fairgrounds.art.

