Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'Fable' on Stage at freeFall Theatre Now - Sept. 8

freeFall Theatre presents 'Fable' -- on stage through September 8.
Posted
and last updated

freeFall Theatre presents Fable -- on stage now through September 8.

It explores the nature of memory through the eyes of two very different show business siblings. When one sister wants her version of events made legendary on the Broadway stage, the other is pulled into a tug-of-war over the truth of things long past. A fable about the making of a Broadway fable – the hit musical Gypsy. Sisters June Havoc and Gypsy Rose Lee’s loyalty to each other is tested in a mounting battle between fiction and truth. 

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit freeFallTheatre.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com