'Fable' on Stage at freeFall Theatre Now - Sept. 8

freeFall Theatre presents Fable -- on stage now through September 8.

It explores the nature of memory through the eyes of two very different show business siblings. When one sister wants her version of events made legendary on the Broadway stage, the other is pulled into a tug-of-war over the truth of things long past. A fable about the making of a Broadway fable – the hit musical Gypsy. Sisters June Havoc and Gypsy Rose Lee’s loyalty to each other is tested in a mounting battle between fiction and truth.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit freeFallTheatre.com.