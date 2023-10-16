Watch Now
Explora Journeys Luxury Cruise Ship Makes North American Debut

With the cruise industry booming, the new luxury lifestyle brand Explora Journeys is offering travelers an upscale and transformative ocean experience.
Posted at 7:45 AM, Oct 16, 2023
Explora 1 is the first state-of-the-art luxury ship that’s launched, with five more coming in the next five years.

Premier travel expert Laura Begley Bloom joins us from on board the brand-new ship from Explora Journeys, docked in Manhattan, to give us an inside look at the ship and its plans to offer passengers an “Ocean State of Mind”.

For more information, visit ExploraJourneys.com.

