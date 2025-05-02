Experience Revolutionary Illusion: Jamie Allan’s Amaze at Straz Center

Prepare to be mesmerized as the Straz Center for the Performing Arts presents Amaze, a groundbreaking illusion experience featuring renowned illusionist Jamie Allan. Now through May 11, audiences can immerse themselves in a world where magic meets cutting-edge technology in the intimate setting of the Jaeb Theater.

Amaze is not just your average magic show; it’s a revolutionary experience that invites attendees to become active participants in the magic. Jamie Allan seamlessly blends state-of-the-art technology with timeless conjuring techniques, creating a performance that goes beyond mere demonstration.

As the Chicago Tribune raved, “Amaze is a masterclass in magic performance,” promising an evening that will not only entertain but astound.

Allan, known for his innovative approach and high-tech illusions, has set box office records and sold millions of tickets worldwide. His performances are renowned for their energy and interactivity, making it an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. “Amaze will amaze you,” the Tribune adds, emphasizing the sheer wonder this show brings.

In a special preview, Jamie Allan performs a magic trick on set, offering a glimpse of the spellbinding entertainment to come.

Don't miss your chance to witness this extraordinary performance! For more information and to purchase tickets, visit StrazCenter.org.