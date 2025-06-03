Watch Now
Experience Art & Healing: Veteran Civilian Arts Ensemble at the Straz Center

'Veteran Civilian Arts Ensemble Showcase: Being Here' will feature an inspirational performance this Saturday, June 7.
The Veteran Civilian Arts Ensemble (VCAE) culminates in a presentation of original music, writings, choreography, and visual art this Saturday, June 7. It starts at 2pm at the Straz Center's TECO Theater.

This collaborative performance between veterans and civilians is designed to create an opportunity for our civilian members to gain a deeper understanding of the veteran experience and engage with former active military.

It also empowers our veterans to participate in an artistic experience that can support and enrich their well-being, aiding reintegration back into civilian life.

A post-performance Q&A session will be held between participants and audience members.

For more information, visit StrazCenter.org.

