Esthetician & Beauty Expert Elena Duque Shares Some of Her Favorite Products

From the award shows to the heating up of temperatures - change is in the air so why not change up your makeup routine? Elena Duque, esthetician and beauty expert, shares some of her favs!
For more information on all the products seen, visit:
From the award shows to the heating up of temperatures - change is in the air so why not change up your makeup routine? Elena Duque, esthetician and beauty expert, shares some of her favs!
For more information on all the products seen, visit:
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com