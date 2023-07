The Rez Grill in Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa is an American grill with a Southern soul.

On Sundays from 11am-4pm, The Rez Grill offers a “Bottomless Brunch”. For $55 per person, you can choose an appetizer, entrée and dessert from our wide array of brunch favorites including French toast, oysters, steak and eggs, and The Rez Grill Omelet. The brunch includes unlimited mimosas & bellinis.

Check out the brunch menu at SeminoleHardRockTampa.com.