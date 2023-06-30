Enjoy Diverse Culinary Options at the JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa

We're getting a look at the culinary options being offered at the newly opened JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa.

There are three restaurants at the resort — Latitude28, The Deep End, and Eskape.

Executive chef Inder Suryawanshi shows off two dishes — Smoked Burrata from Latitude 28 and Ceviche from The Deep End.

The JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa just opened back in May and offers a blissful coastal retreat. Unwind and rejuvenate, whether it's through pampering spa treatments at the spa, enjoying the diverse culinary options, basking in the sun on the beach, or watching dolphins.

JW Marriott Clearwater Beach Resort & Spa is located at 691 S Gulfview Blvd in Clearwater. For more information, visit Marriott.com.