Enjoy Authentic Mexican Cuisine with a Modern Twist at Lona, Opening Tomorrow

Amid the culinary explosion that is Tampa's Water Street District, a brand new restaurant is opening tomorrow!
Lona is a collaboration between renowned chefs Richard Sandoval and Pablo Salas. It's located inside Tampa Marriott Water Street.
This upscale authentic Mexican restaurant offers lunch, dinner, and happy hour.
In addition to the cuisine, Lona boasts a unique and expansive spirits program, including a broad list of tequilas and mezcals, and offers private tequila lockers on-site, for their regular guests to build their individual selection to be kept at the restaurant for the next visit.
