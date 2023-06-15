Watch Now
Enjoy a Free Screening of 'The Flying Ace' With Live Music This Weekend at Tampa Theatre

This Sunday, June 18, you can enjoy a free screening of the 1926 silent film "The Flying Ace." It's being presented by Tampa Theatre and Film Tampa Bay in celebration of the Juneteenth weekend.
Posted at 8:11 AM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 08:11:39-04

The film – directed by Richard E. Norman and produced by Norman Studios in Jacksonville, FL – features an all-Black cast.

This summer’s screening will feature an original musical score, written and performed by Dr. Steven Ball on Tampa Theatre’s Mighty Wurlitzer Theatre Organ. And according to our partners at the Norman Studios, this will be the first time in living memory that the film has been presented with LIVE accompaniment.

Guests are invited to stay after the screening for a panel discussion and audience Q&A moderated by Fred Hearns, Curator of Black History for the Tampa Bay History Center, and featuring representatives from Norman Studios.

It's all happening on Sunday, June 18 at 3 p.m. For more information, visit TampaTheatre.org.

