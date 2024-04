What better place to enjoy a handcrafted cocktail, frozen libation, or delicious lunch or dinner than the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa tiki bar, right on Tampa Bay! It's a fabulous place to relax & unwind — open to the public, not just for hotel or spa guests.

It's open daily starting at 11am with a happy hour every day from 5-7pm.

For more information, visit SafetyHarborSpa.com or 727-726-1161.