Enjoy $5 Pulled Pork or Chicken Sandwiches at 4 Rivers Smokehouse on National BBQ Day - May 16

We're talking about how 4 Rivers Smokehouse is celebrating National BBQ Day on May 16!
Posted at 8:07 AM, May 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-06 08:07:32-04

4 Rivers has a lot to celebrate in the coming weeks! In honor of National Barbeque Day on May 16, 4 Rivers is offering $5 pulled pork or chicken sandwiches to all guests.

For those who might not have time to make it out to a restaurant, or if you'd like to send a gift, 4 Rivers' new Ecomm website has nationwide shipping. You can order meats, sauces, rubs and more!

4 Rivers is also offering $25 off $250 catering orders booked in May & June using code 25OFFMDG.

For more information, visit 4RSmokehouse.com.

