Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

End-of-Summer Must-Haves with Lifestyle Expert Cheryl Leahy

Lifestyle expert Cheryl Leahy joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share her favorite end-of-summer must-haves.
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: All Dressed Up…With Nothing to Drink

Lifestyle expert Cheryl Leahy joins Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to share her favorite end-of-summer must-haves.

Thermacell’s best-selling and portable E55 Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller keeps mosquitoes away by creating a 20-foot zone of protection. No need for chemical sprays or lotions, the heat-activated technology actually repels mosquitoes in the air, not on your skin. Thermacell repellents are people and pet-friendly and are independently tested and EPA reviewed for safety & effectiveness. Thermacell can be found at all retailers including Amazon (linked HERE).

The Plexus Slim Microbiome Activating is a patented formula that makes it easy to care for your gut and promote better health from within. Satisfy your sweet cravings while supporting a balanced microbiome. Now available in Slim Sweet Tea, it delivers a guilt-free alternative with all of the flavor and none of the sugar. Enjoy gut-healthy benefits with a patented formula featuring beneficial prebiotics that promote a balanced microbiome and overall health. Slim also supports a healthy glucose metabolism. Only 5 calories, It comes in a variety of flavors and in single-serve packets, making it the perfect drink mix to help you support hydration on the go. Visit plexusworldwide.com to learn more and purchase.

Perfect 4 ALL skin & hair types, DAX's new Hair Gel is a non-sticky formula that won't flake. It provides firm hold & superior shine. It contains a novel Castor Oil to help strengthen & moisturize hair 2 prevent breakage. It's great 4 spiked or slicked-back styles & controlling fly-aways! DAX has been proudly made in the USA for 70 years! Available on www.daxhaircare.com, Amazon, Walmart.com and your local beauty supply stores.

VEOCEL™ Lyocell fibers with Dry Technology on the top layer for soft, breathable and long lasting comfort. These pads feature a unique top layer using VEOCEL™ fibers with Dry Technology, offering liquid control and a super soft experience. Responsibly-sourced VEOCEL™ fibers are innovated to bring the best out of the product, so that both you and the planet are well taken care of.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com