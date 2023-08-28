Watch Now
End of Summer Beauty

WE CHAT ABOUT SOME GREAT BACK TO SCHOOL ITEMS.
Posted at 1:27 PM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 13:27:46-04

Summer is almost over so it’s the perfect time to get beauty ready for the fall. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French is here today with some great beauty ideas to get you ready for the upcoming cooler months.

FEATURED PRODUCTS

Clean Teeth
Philips One By Sonicare
Philips One by Sonicare - Starting at $24.95 (Battery) or $39.95 (Rechargeable)
Available at Philips.com and major retailers such as Amazon, Target and Best Buy.

Stay dry
Secret
Secret Clinical Antiperspirant/Deodorant - $12.95 in 2.6oz
Available at Target and mass retailers

Summer makeup
Tarte Cosmetics
Tarte Maracuja Juicy Lip Crème – $24
Tarte Amazonian Clay 12-Hour Blush - $30
Available at www.dermstore.com

Healthy Hair
Amika
Hydro Rush Intense Moisture Mask - $42
Available at www.loveamika.com

To find details on these great end of summer beauty ideas, head to @momhint on Instagram

