Empowering Family Caregivers to Get the Support and Guidance They Deserve

There is a big and growing need for senior care, with the 85+ population expected to double over the next two decades. Today, 41 million Americans are unpaid caregivers for seniors.

Family members or friends are the backbone of long-term care provided in people's homes, yet according to a recent survey from A Place for Mom, 76% weren’t fully prepared to take on their role. Their physical, mental, and financial well-being is at risk, as 82% put their needs behind their parent’s needs.

As we head into National Family Caregivers Month and the upcoming holiday season, when many are seeing loved ones for the first time in a while, you might be wondering: How do I get the support I need to keep my mom or dad safe and well cared for?

The president of A Place for Mom joins us with vital insight and tips for family caregivers navigating the world of senior care.

For more information, visit APlaceForMom.com.