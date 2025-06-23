Elevate Your Beauty Routine with These Products from Lifestyle Expert Yesi De Avila

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Yesi Style

Yesi De Avila is back to share some key items that we should be adding to our daily beauty and self-care routines.

Among her top recommendations is the L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Triple Power Face + Neck Moisturizer SPF 30, priced at $35.99. This multi-functional moisturizer not only hydrates but also provides sun protection, making it a valuable addition to your morning routine. For those looking to enhance their eye makeup, she suggests the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Panorama Waterproof Mascara at $15.99, known for delivering dramatic volume and long-lasting wear. Both products are available on Amazon.com and LOrealParisUSA.com.

Yesi also highlights the Everyday Flex Medium Hold Hair Spray, a versatile styling product available at Beachwaver.com, designed to keep your hair in place without stiffness.

For overall freshness, consider the Secret Whole Body Deodorant, available at Walmart and mass retailers nationwide for $12.99, ensuring you stay confident and comfortable throughout the day.

For more information, follow Yesi on Instagram @YesiStyleMedia or on her website, Yesi.Style.