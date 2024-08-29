Watch Now
El Dorado Furniture Offering Great Labor Day Savings

We're getting all the details on El Dorado Furniture's big Labor Day savings!
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: El Dorado Furniture

El Dorado Furniture is celebrating Labor Day with unbelievable savings!

Now until Sept. 2, you'll save $100 off for every $1000 spent. Plus, El Dorado is offering special mattress offers until Sept. 10.

El Dorado has a wide selection of furniture for: living room, bedroom, dining, outdoor, home office, kids furniture, and more!

They also offer white-glove delivery service (in-home setup) so you can skip the hassle. They will uncrate & unpack your furniture, deliver it to the room of your choice, assemble it, and remove any debris associated with delivery. They also offer an in-home service warranty in Florida!

El Dorado Furniture has two locations in Tampa Bay:

  • 3700 Tyrone Blvd N St Petersburg, FL 33710
  • 25171 State Road 54 Lutz, FL 33559

For more information, visit ElDoradoFurniture.com.

