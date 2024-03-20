Watch Now
Egg-cellent Ideas for Easter with Lifestyle Contributor Limor Suss

The Easter bunny will be hopping through town very soon! Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss joins us with some egg-cellent ideas for the holiday.
Posted at 7:44 AM, Mar 20, 2024
The Fresh Express Butter Supreme salad blend provides a perfect base for this delicious fruit and butter lettuce salad recipe that’s sure to please your peeps this Easter!

 Give the gift of delicious, Italian wine from Santa Margherita this Mother’s Day/Easter. If you want something bubbly to celebrate, the Sparkling Rosé or Prosecco Superiore are both excellent choices. If you are looking for something lively and vibrant then the Rosé is perfect. And of course, you can never go wrong with Santa Margherita’s signature and most popular wine, the Pinot Grigio.

HI-CHEW is the ideal sweet treat for every Easter basket! Shop now at HI-CHEW.COM.

Kids can go on “tweet” adventures with Gabbers, adorable bird buddies who talk, sing and perch on your shoulder for on-the-go imaginative play!

The new Secret Whole Body Deodorant is aluminum free and provides clinically proven odor protection for up to 72-hours. It’s available in three forms - spray, stick and cream - and three scents, such as Peach & Vanilla Blossom.

