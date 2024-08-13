Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Edward Jones Can Help You with Business Succession Planning

We're talking about business succession planning with a financial advisor from Edward Jones.
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Edward Jones

American business owners will begin passing on or selling their businesses at rapid rates over the next few years. The average age business owners plan to pass on their business is 63, and today, a majority of small business owners are over the age of 55.

A new Edward Jones survey found that while nearly two-thirds of business owners have prepared a business succession plan, 16% feel unprepared for their succession plan.

We're talking with a financial advisor from Edward Jones about how they can help you!

For more information, visit EdwardJones.com/NextinLine.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com