Eckerd College Hall of Famer Competing in the Summer Games

We're giving a shoutout to a local athlete competing in the Summer Games! Lara Dallman-Weiss is representing Team USA in the games’ first-ever mixed-gender 470 dinghy sailing competition.

The competition is happening on the Bay of Marseille in the Mediterranean Sea, about 500 miles south of Paris.

Lara says she found her love for competitive sailing at Eckerd College in St. Petersburg. She was inducted into the Eckerd College Hall of Fame in 2022 for leading the school’s sailing team to the U.S. Nationals for 3 consecutive years and captaining her team in finishing third at the 2010 Women’s Nationals.

Lara now trains year-round in Florida. We wish her the best of luck in the Summer Games!