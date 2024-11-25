Early Holiday Gift Ideas & Entertaining

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Jamie O + Co.
Lifestyle Expert Jamie O'Donnell shares her picks for holiday gifts!
Gifts for Every Pet and Pet Lover on Our Lists
Chewy.com
Kitchen Upgrade for Holiday Hosting and Busy Families Year Round
Air Cooking with Whirlpool® |Whirlpool.com
Gift of Massage During Hectic Holiday Season
Myo-Therapy Massager |Conair.com, Macys.com
Perfect Gift for Hosts or Any Coffee Lovers on Your List
Roasted Whisk Gifting Co. | RoastedWhisk.com
Gift for Yourself and Any Driver on Your List this Holiday
The ADDVISOR by SmartAdditions | TheADDVISOR.com