Don’t Get Scammed: Avoiding Fraud After a Natural Disaster

With hurricane season and wildfire season now in full swing in many parts of the country, damage and loss to homes in affected areas are unavoidable.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau is warning those living in areas that could suffer from a natural disaster to not only be prepared for the disaster but to be aware of the potential for fraudulent contractors and vendors taking advantage of victims in its aftermath.

Oftentimes, these deceitful actors will target neighborhoods affected by disasters and make an unsolicited stop at your home. They’ll take your money, often overcharging, and do shoddy or no work at all, promising that your insurance company will pay for it all.

Insurance fraud related to natural disasters can add millions of dollars paid out by insurers, which results in higher premiums for policyholders. In some cases, individual homeowners are on the hook for up to tens-of-thousands of dollars they may not be able to recover.

NICB President & CEO David Glawe discusses how to avoid home repair fraud after a natural disaster and many other consumer friendly topics.

For more information visit nicb.org