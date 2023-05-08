DIY Superstar Shares Trends for Creating an Outdoor Oasis

One of the hottest homeowner trends is creating a backyard oasis with an outdoor kitchen that can be utilized nearly year-round. These spaces include some amazing outdoor living appliances and products that are powered by propane. Of course, the goal is to create an outdoor paradise that brings family and friends together to create special memories.

HGTV host and residential contractor Matt Blashaw is teaming up with the Propane Education & Research Council — PERC. He joins us with what to consider when creating an outdoor space, the benefits of propane to power everything from kitchens to grills, smokers, patio heaters, fireplaces, and even pool or spa heaters. He also explains what it takes to turn an outdoor space into a showcase.

