'Disney Princess: The Concert' Coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall This April

The magic of Disney will be on stage here in Tampa Bay when Disney Princess: The Concert comes to Ruth Eckerd Hall in April!

For generations, the music of Disney’s princesses has been the soundtrack to our lives. Now, these beloved songs come alive on stage with a host of Broadway and television stars!

Be our guest as Tony®-nominee Susan Egan (original Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Meg in Hercules), BroadwayWorld® Award-winner Syndee Winters (Nala in The Lion King, Hamilton), and West End star Hiba Elchikhe (Jasmine in Aladdin, Time Traveler’s Wife), combine forces in this concert of a lifetime, joined by their magical Music Director, Benjamin Rauhala (Fiddler on the Roof, The Secret Life of Bees) and enchanting Prince, Adam J. Levy (Moulin Rouge, Waitress).

Your every dream will come true as larger-than-life animation and theatrical effects immerse the audience in pure Disney magic. At the same time, these powerhouse stars sing your favorite princess, hero, and (yes!) villain songs, and share behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen.

Relive your VHS glory days, dress up in your favorite royal attire, and share the joy of Disney with your loved ones at this internationally acclaimed concert experience.

Disney Princess - The Concert will be at Ruth Eckerd Hall on April 6. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.