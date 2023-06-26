Discussing Misdiagnoses of Child Abuse with Older, Lundy, Koch & Martino

As many may remember, Syesha Mercado, former American Idol finalist, was in an intense battle in 2021 to regain custody of her one-year-old son and subsequently had her newborn daughter taken away from her as well.

This was all a result of a misdiagnosis of child abuse by a single pediatrician.

That doctor is back in the news as a new documentary has been released titled, "Take Care of Maya." The documentary tells the story of a similar instance where a different family had their daughter taken away based on another misdiagnosis from the same doctor.

Sadly, that mother took her own life. Days later, the state dropped the charges and let the daughter return home.

We're discussing this difficult topic with Michael Lundy, Family Law Expert and Managing Partner at Older Lundy.

For more information, visit OlderLundyLaw.com or call (813) 254-8998.