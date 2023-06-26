Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Discussing Misdiagnoses of Child Abuse with Older, Lundy, Koch & Martino

We're discussing the difficult topic of misdiagnoses of child abuse with Older, Lundy, Koch &amp; Martino.
Posted at 8:39 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 08:39:33-04

As many may remember, Syesha Mercado, former American Idol finalist, was in an intense battle in 2021 to regain custody of her one-year-old son and subsequently had her newborn daughter taken away from her as well.

This was all a result of a misdiagnosis of child abuse by a single pediatrician.

That doctor is back in the news as a new documentary has been released titled, "Take Care of Maya." The documentary tells the story of a similar instance where a different family had their daughter taken away based on another misdiagnosis from the same doctor.

Sadly, that mother took her own life. Days later, the state dropped the charges and let the daughter return home.

We're discussing this difficult topic with Michael Lundy, Family Law Expert and Managing Partner at Older Lundy.

For more information, visit OlderLundyLaw.com or call (813) 254-8998.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com