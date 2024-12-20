Discover the Plaza de Coco - A Theatrical Dining Experience on Disney Treasure!

We're taking you on board the brand-new Disney Treasure, showing off the Plaza de Coco Restaurant.

Be transported to the colorful plaza of Santa Cecilia during this multi-night, Coco-themed theatrical dining experience featuring the flavors of Mexico.

On your first night, watch as Miguel and the town mariachis entertain with lively song and dance.

Then, on the second night, behold the plaza’s transformation to a fun-filled Dia de los Muertos celebration with Mamá Coco, Abuelita, and the rest of the Rivera family.

