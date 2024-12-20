Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Discover the Plaza de Coco - A Theatrical Dining Experience on Disney Treasure!

We're taking you to the Plaza de Coco Restaurant on board the Disney Treasure!
Posted

We're taking you on board the brand-new Disney Treasure, showing off the Plaza de Coco Restaurant.

Be transported to the colorful plaza of Santa Cecilia during this multi-night, Coco-themed theatrical dining experience featuring the flavors of Mexico.

On your first night, watch as Miguel and the town mariachis entertain with lively song and dance.

Then, on the second night, behold the plaza’s transformation to a fun-filled Dia de los Muertos celebration with Mamá Coco, Abuelita, and the rest of the Rivera family.

For more information, visit DisneyCruise.disney.go.com/ships/Treasure.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com