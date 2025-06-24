Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Discover Maru: Tampa's Rooftop Cocktail Bar with Nikkei-Inspired Cuisine

Maru is a new restaurant, offering panoramic views of Tampa Bay and a vibrant menu fusing bold Peruvian flavors with Japanese technique.
Maru | Morning Blend
Posted

Maru is an elevated rooftop cocktail bar by the Indigo Road Hospitality Group located in Tampa’s Bayshore Gardens.

Offering a Nikkei-inspired menu of shareable plates, combining Peruvian flavors with Japanese techniques, the cocktail bar also boasts a selection of sparkling wines and champagnes, as well as meticulously crafted cocktails and spirit-free offerings.

Maru is open Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, visit MaruTampa.com or follow @MaruTampa on social media.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com