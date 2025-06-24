Discover Maru: Tampa's Rooftop Cocktail Bar with Nikkei-Inspired Cuisine

Maru is an elevated rooftop cocktail bar by the Indigo Road Hospitality Group located in Tampa’s Bayshore Gardens.

Offering a Nikkei-inspired menu of shareable plates, combining Peruvian flavors with Japanese techniques, the cocktail bar also boasts a selection of sparkling wines and champagnes, as well as meticulously crafted cocktails and spirit-free offerings.

Maru is open Sunday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. For more information, visit MaruTampa.com or follow @MaruTampa on social media.