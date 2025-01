Get ready to have the time of your life! Dirty Dancing in Concert is coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Friday, January 31 at 8pm.

With a live band performing on stage and a full-size movie screen honoring the beloved 80s classic, Dirty Dancing in Concert promises to deliver a uniquely thrilling experience on the multi-platinum soundtrack that defined a generation.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RuthEckerdHall.com.