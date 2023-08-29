At Dinner at Tropicana, guests will experience a delicious multi course dinner hand crafted by top local Celebrity Chef, and proud supporter of the Denard Span Foundation, Chef Rosana Rivera. Chef Rosana has been serving the Tampa Bay area with her gifts for over 16 years. Most recently, Chef competed in Food Network's Beat Bobby Flay, advancing to face Bobby Flay and beating him with her signature beef empanadas.

Everyone in attendance will enjoy an amazing evening on the field while being a part of something much bigger! The night is full of community impact. 100% of all proceeds raised from this event will directly benefit the Denard Span Foundation mission to support single parent families in need through the the DSF Transportation Program. DSF proudly serves our Tampa Bay community.

Dinner will be served on the warning track at Tropicana Field. There will be photo opportunities on the field, silent auction, live auction, mission impact stories, special gifts and much more.

Dinner at Tropicana

Thursday, September 28th

Start Time: 7:00PM

VIP Early Entry: 6:30PM

Tropicana Field

Event Website:

https://www.denardspanfoundation.org/dinnerattropicana [denardspanfoundation.org]

Cheers!