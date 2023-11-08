Diamonds for the Holidays: De Beers Dazzling Gift Ideas for Christmas

Tis the season for all things glitz and glam, and for showing the person you love how much you truly care. Unwrapping a jewelry box with diamonds inside is just about the most memorable gift experience you can give, especially during the holiday season.

Whether you decide to hide the box in a stocking stuffer, under the tree, or somewhere else, know that it will be received with joy and excitement no matter what.

There is nothing better than diamond jewelry for the holidays and no better experts than De Beers to guide you on your journey of buying diamond jewelry for a loved one, for yourself, or for an engagement.

Sally Morrison, Director of PR for Natural Diamonds at De Beers Group, gives us some insight into the latest trends in diamond jewelry purchasing — from what settings are hot to the most purchased diamond shapes and sizes.