Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Dental Programs Offered at Traviss Technical College in Lakeland

We're taking you to Traviss Technical College, learning all about the dental programs they offer.
Posted
and last updated

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Traviss Technical College

We're taking you to Traviss Technical College, learning all about the dental programs they offer.

For the last 18 years, Traviss Technical College's Dental Assisting Program and the Polk County Dental Association have been hosting the Give Kids a Smile event. They provide free exams, x-rays, cleanings, as well as an opportunity to have restorative dental treatment to more than 60 kids in need every year.

For more information, visit TechColleges.PolkSchoolsFL.com or call (863) 499-2700. Traviss Technical College is located at 3225 Winter Lake Road in Lakeland.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com