Demystifying Medicare: How to Choose the Right Plan for Your Health Needs

Medicare open enrollment is October 15 to December 7. More than four million Americans will qualify for medicare in 2024.
Posted at 8:10 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 08:10:07-04

If you’re new to Medicare, you’re not alone. Millions of Americans will turn 65 next year.

Even accomplished athlete, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Earvin “Magic” Johnson is a rookie when it comes to Medicare. Understanding all the options and the timing for open enrollment is critical.

Cigna Healthcare Medicare expert Gary Culp joins us to discuss the differences between Medicare plans and what people should consider when choosing their 2024 health benefits.

For more information, visit CignaMedicareInformation.com or call 877-349-2897.

