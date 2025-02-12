Delicious Recipes & Gifts to Make Valentine's Day Both Festive & Feel-Good

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS. Advertiser: Nutrition by Mia
Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to spoil your loved ones with a delicious brunch and thoughtful wellness gifts that show you care.
Registered Dietitian Mia Syn shares festive meal ideas and self-care gifts to make the day extra special including:
- Single-Serve North Carolina Sweetpotato Skillets
- Sweet and savory waffle and pancake bar with APPLEGATE NATURALS® NEW Pancake & Sausage Sticks available at Whole Foods Market
- Valentine’s Day Mimosas made with FitVine
- Rosé available at Sprouts, Luekens Liquor, ABC Stores, Publix and Total Wine
- Gift of healthy and strong hair with Nutrafol Hair Growth Supplements available at Nutrafol.com