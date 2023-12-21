Delicious Foods & Skincare: Must-Have Products This Holiday Season

Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head joins us with some great must-have products this holiday season.
Sabra Hummus | Sabra.com
- This delicious crowd-pleaser couldn’t be easier! Sabra hummus is creamy, ready-to-dip and comes in delicious bold flavors. Pair hummus with chips and veggies and you’re ready. Set up so when guests first arrive, they can munch and mingle.
- You can find Sabra hummus at local retailers in the deli section (Target, Walmart, Amazon Fresh, and more).
Toufayan Bakeries | Toufayan.com
- A basket of fresh, warm Toufayan Bakeries’ pitas are the perfect way to start a meal. Delicious, authentic, and so convenient. They are soft and recipe-ready. Fill with scrambled eggs, cheese, and veggies for a filling power breakfast during the busy season, or stuff with leftovers for the simplest lunch in five minutes with an array of your favorite dips, cheeses, and herbed olive oil.
- Visit their website to learn more. You can also find it at your local Publix supermarket or shipped straight from the bakery from Amazon.
Lavior (Diabetic Hydrogel Wound Care) | Lavior.com
- Lavior is the only company exclusively dedicated to the therapeutic diabetes skincare market and is endorsed by The American Diabetic Association (ADA).
- The Lavior skincare product line soothes and heals some of the most widespread and challenging skin problems – diabetic ulcers, wounds, burns, eczema/atopic dermatitis, bacterial and fungal infections, skin irritations, and cracked skin.
- You can find their Diabetic Wound Hydrogel and Diabetic First Aid products at Walmart locations nationwide and/or online. Visit Lavior.com to learn more!
Skin Research Laboratories | SkinResearchLabs.com
- If you are looking for fuller & thicker-looking brows, neuBROW from Skin Research Laboratories is a must-have for your beauty routine. This is an award-winning brow serum developed to promote fuller and thicker-looking brows in 4-6 weeks. They also have neuLASH for longer-looking lashes.
- You can find their products by visiting Nordrostom or SkinResearchLabs.com.