Delicious Foods & Skincare: Must-Have Products This Holiday Season

Posted at 8:51 AM, Dec 21, 2023
Lifestyle Expert, Megan Thomas Head joins us with some great must-have products this holiday season.

Sabra Hummus | Sabra.com

  • This delicious crowd-pleaser couldn’t be easier! Sabra hummus is creamy, ready-to-dip and comes in delicious bold flavors. Pair hummus with chips and veggies and you’re ready. Set up so when guests first arrive, they can munch and mingle.
  • You can find Sabra hummus at local retailers in the deli section (Target, Walmart, Amazon Fresh, and more).

Toufayan Bakeries | Toufayan.com

  • A basket of fresh, warm Toufayan Bakeries’ pitas are the perfect way to start a meal. Delicious, authentic, and so convenient. They are soft and recipe-ready. Fill with scrambled eggs, cheese, and veggies for a filling power breakfast during the busy season, or stuff with leftovers for the simplest lunch in five minutes with an array of your favorite dips, cheeses, and herbed olive oil.
  • Visit their website to learn more. You can also find it at your local Publix supermarket or shipped straight from the bakery from Amazon.

Lavior (Diabetic Hydrogel Wound Care) | Lavior.com

  • Lavior is the only company exclusively dedicated to the therapeutic diabetes skincare market and is endorsed by The American Diabetic Association (ADA).
  • The Lavior skincare product line soothes and heals some of the most widespread and challenging skin problems – diabetic ulcers, wounds, burns, eczema/atopic dermatitis, bacterial and fungal infections, skin irritations, and cracked skin.
  • You can find their Diabetic Wound Hydrogel and Diabetic First Aid products at Walmart locations nationwide and/or online. Visit Lavior.com to learn more!

Skin Research Laboratories | SkinResearchLabs.com

  • If you are looking for fuller & thicker-looking brows, neuBROW from Skin Research Laboratories is a must-have for your beauty routine. This is an award-winning brow serum developed to promote fuller and thicker-looking brows in 4-6 weeks. They also have neuLASH for longer-looking lashes.
  • You can find their products by visiting Nordrostom or SkinResearchLabs.com.
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

