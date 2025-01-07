Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Declutter in 2025: Tips from Professional Organizer Monica Fay

Want to feel more organized in the new year? Monica Fay, declutter expert and professional organizer, joins us with a few ways that can make a big impact.
Posted

Want to feel more organized in the new year? Monica Fay, declutter expert and professional organizer, joins us with a few ways that can make a big impact.

For more information, visit TheBigLetGo.com or follow her at Instagram.com/MsMonicaFay.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com