International Brazilian music star Daniela Soledade and her all-star band will be taking you on a Samba-Soul journey to a tropical paradise. You can see "Deco Tropical" at the Palladium Theater on Saturday, August 26.

It features new compositions and favorite gems inspired by the vibrance of Rio de Janeiro and the universality of life and love.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MyPalladium.org.