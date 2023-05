Crisis Center of Tampa Bay is hosting a clothing drive for homeless veterans today, May 26, from 9am-2pm.

Donations can be dropped off at the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay during the event time simply by pulling into the parking lot. Staff will greet cars to assist in unloading donations. The address is: One Crisis Center Plaza, Tampa, FL 33613

For more information on the clothing drive, or the other resources Crisis Center of Tampa Bay provides, visit CrisisCenter.com.