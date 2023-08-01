Watch Now
Creative Pinellas Gives You a Place to Enjoy Art, History & Nature for Free!

As the Local Arts Agency for Pinellas County, Creative Pinellas supports arts and cultural programs for the benefit of tourists and residents alike.
Posted at 9:28 AM, Aug 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-01 09:28:54-04

The Gallery at Creative Pinellas is getting ready to open a new exhibit. "Keepers of Heritage: Hidden Tales" will be on display starting this Saturday, August 5. It will feature 20 Puerto Rican artists and focus on bringing to light stories and ideas that may have seldom been as broadly told.

Creative Pinellas also offers a free arts & culture guide. It's for residents and tourists to find festivals, art walks, and arts-focused places to go and things to do.

For more information, visit CreativePinellas.org.

