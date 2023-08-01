Creative Pinellas Gives You a Place to Enjoy Art, History & Nature for Free!

Creative Pinellas gives you a place to enjoy art, history, and nature, all for free!

The Gallery at Creative Pinellas is getting ready to open a new exhibit. "Keepers of Heritage: Hidden Tales" will be on display starting this Saturday, August 5. It will feature 20 Puerto Rican artists and focus on bringing to light stories and ideas that may have seldom been as broadly told.

Creative Pinellas also offers a free arts & culture guide. It's for residents and tourists to find festivals, art walks, and arts-focused places to go and things to do.

For more information, visit CreativePinellas.org.