Create the Perfect Charcuterie Board: Tips & Tricks with Graze Craze

Summer is officially here, and it's the perfect time to gather friends and family for sunny outings and celebrations! We're getting tips on how to create the perfect charcuterie board from Graze Craze.

Owned by Air Force veterans Tara White and Richard “Jack” Crowley, Graze Craze specializes in hand-crafted grazing boards that are sure to elevate any summer gathering. They offer made-to-order boards and picnic boxes, each curated with a mix of artisanal cheeses, cured meats, ripe fruits, and house-made sauces.

Graze Craze is located at 1076 E Brandon Blvd in East Pointe Plaza. For more information or to place an order, visit GrazeCraze.com/Brandon-FL or call 813-692-9230.

They're offering several promotions:

