Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Craft Body Scan Offering a Special Couples Heart & Lung Scan for $149

Prioritize prevention and take control of your health with Craft Body Scan. Right now, they're offering a special $149 Couples Heart and Lung Scan. This comprehensive health evaluation goes beyond the surface, focusing on critical areas of heart and lung health.
Posted at 8:05 AM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 08:05:10-04

Sponsored by Craft Body Scan

Prioritize prevention and take control of your health with Craft Body Scan.

Right now, they're offering a special $149 Couples Heart and Lung Scan. This comprehensive health evaluation goes beyond the surface, focusing on critical areas of heart and lung health.

For more information or to make an appointment, visit CraftBodyScan.com or call (656) 888-3070.

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WFTS.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com